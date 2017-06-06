JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's negative
economic growth is a risk to fiscal targets and puts pressure on
the government to intensify growth programmes as a matter of
urgency, the Treasury said on Tuesday.
South Africa entered recession for the first time in eight
years, led by weak manufacturing and trade, data from Statistics
South Africa showed.
"This worse-than-expected GDP outcome introduces significant
downward bias to the GDP growth estimates communicated in the
2017 budget review, which projected 2017 GDP growth at 1.3
percent," the Treasury said in a statement.
"The current growth rate, if sustained, will lead to a
further decline in GDP per capita and revenue, risking the
sustainability of our fiscal framework and more importantly
undermining the delivery of social services."
