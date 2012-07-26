JOHANNESBURG, July 26 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it is recalling some of its over-the-counter headache medicine in South Africa after police discovered counterfeit versions of the painkiller.

A spokeswoman for GSK said the counterfeit versions of Grand-Pa Powders were limited to two batches, but declined to say how much was believed to be in circulation.

"We have no reason to suspect that other batches are affected," Liezl Sabbagh, marketing director for GSK's South African unit, adding the company was alerted to the drugs after police raided a drug counterfeiting operation.

State broadcaster SABC reported that police arrested a 45-year-old for allegedly manufacturing fake Grand-Pa powders in Oranjeville, a town in the Free State province about 100 km south of Johannesburg.

Grand-Pa is one of South Africa's top over-the-counter painkillers.