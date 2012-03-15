CAPE TOWN, March 15 South Africa has
conditionally approved Glencore's takeover of South Africa's
Optimum Coal in a deal that values the company at close
to $1.3 billion.
The country's Competition Tribunal said on Thursday it found
the transaction was unlikely to raise major competition
concerns.
Glencore's drive into South African mining comes amid
investor uncertainty about regulatory requirements such as black
ownership targets, talk of steep resource taxes, rapidly rising
costs and labour militancy.
But South African coal assets still look promising, given
Asian and local power utility demand and the country's location,
with shipping access to the Indian and Atlantic Oceans.