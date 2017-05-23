BRIEF-Aoxin tianli group appoints Luchang Zhou as CEO - SEC filing
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
CAPE TOWN May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said in a statement that GM had confirmed the numbers and issued lay-off notices as required by law. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.