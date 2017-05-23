(Refiles to add dropped word in lead)

CAPE TOWN May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said in a statement that GM had confirmed the numbers and issued lay-off notices as required by law. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)