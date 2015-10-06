(Repeats Oct 5 item, no change to text or headline)
* Mining's weight in economy shrinking
* Gold producers face rising costs
* AngloGold Ashanti drops to 38 on Top-40 index
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 The Johannesburg stock
market, the capitalist heart of South Africa's 'City of Gold',
is close to relegating the last bullion producer in its bluechip
index, the latest sign of the precious metal losing its place in
an economy it once dominated.
In its latest quarterly review of stocks on its benchmark
Top-40 Index, the bourse put AngloGold Ashanti
at number 38, clinging to membership of an index now dominated
by banks, technology companies and diversified mining firms.
Should the long-term decline in AngloGold's share price
persist - it is now worth 116.50 rand a share, just over a
quarter of its record high in late 2011 - it is likely to face
the axe in the December review, the first time the index will
have been without a gold producer.
For a country that accounts for a third of all the gold ever
mined, that is a significant milestone.
Some 130 years after gold was discovered on the
Witwatersrand, the sun is setting on bullion mining as it
becomes harder technically - and financially - to recover every
ounce.
The most profitable reserves are long gone and the likes of
AngloGold dig as deep as 5 km (3 miles) for a metal that in
three years has lost more than 35 percent in value, while
mounting energy, labour and safety costs chip away at profits.
Worth $3.4 billion, AngloGold is now the world's
ninth-largest gold mining company by market capitalisation, less
than half that of Newmont Mining Corp., the world's most
valuable gold miner, according to ThomsonReuters data.
"It is probably the most unloved sector in the entire
market," said Chris Hart, an economist with Johannesburg-based
Investment Solutions.
SINKING SHAFTS
As recently as 2011 rivals Gold Fields and Harmony
Gold were also in the Top-40. Hart expects AngloGold,
listed separately on the JSE in 1998 and a unit of Anglo
American until 2009, to fall below the bluechip cut-off
before the end of the year.
The spot above it is now held by Capitec, a low
income-focused bank whose shares have gained nearly 60 percent
this year, symbolic of a financial sector that has boomed as
more post-apartheid South Africans have gained access to credit.
The finance, real estate and business services sector
accounts for more than a fifth of gross domestic product, while
mining has shrunk to less than 8 percent.
Gold's prospects are also being hurt by an expected hike in
U.S. interest rates. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost
of holding the metal, a non-interest paying asset. The
possibility of industrial action by the hardline Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union has not helped.
.
For AngloGold, relegation from the top flight would be
likely to cost it more ground in the short term as index
tracking funds are forced to withdraw.
Breathing down its neck is property group Redefine
and Pioneer Foods, a cereal and juice producer that a
year ago was only half AngloGold's size.
Less than $100 million in market capitalisation, about 0.5
percent, separated the three when the index review was done last
month.
Next in line are life-insurer MMI Holdings, which
has its sights on South Africa's lucrative short-term insurance
market, and Resilient Property Fund.
Gold was first discovered in 1886, spurring a rush for the
world's richest reserves and an economic boom that led the
Afrikaner-led Zuid-Afrikaanse Republiek into war with the
British Empire and turned some empty hills into one of the
world's major cities.
"We've seen the last deep level shafts sunk for a generation
and only good policy and positive investor sentiment will ensure
the sector's survival," said Hart.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley and Susan
Thomas)