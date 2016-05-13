JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's High Court
on Friday gave the green light for a class action suit seeking
damages from the gold mining sector on behalf of thousands of
miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis while
working underground.
The court also allowed a class action to go ahead on behalf
of miners who contracted tuberculosis in the mines.
The defendants in the case include Harmony Gold,
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold
, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo
American, which have formed the Occupational Lung
Disease (OLD) Working Group to deal with such issues.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom and Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by James
Macharia)