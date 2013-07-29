JOHANNESBURG, July 29 South Africa's Chamber of
Mines has declared a dispute with labour group AMCU in gold
negotiations, a move that will likely place wage talks for the
entire sector before a government-affiliated mediator, it said
on Monday.
"AMCU has rejected the gold producers' revised offer of a 5
percent increase in wages and benefits. The producers have
indicated that they cannot accede to AMCU's demands, in respect
of which AMCU has not moved at all in respect of its demands,"
the chamber said in a statement.
The move is expected to lead to all parties taking their
dispute to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and
Arbitration (CCMA) for mediation.
Last week, three separate unions in the talks with the gold
mining firms represented by the Chamber of Mines declared an
official dispute, saying two weeks of talks had stalled and
needed outside help.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Workers
Union (AMCU), a militant union new to collective bargaining in
the sector, did not join the other groups.
The wage talks have been billed as some of the most
difficult labour negotiations since the end of apartheid in 1994
due to increased union militancy that has coincided with soaring
costs and falling prices for gold.
Bullion producers are offering a wage increase of 5 percent,
slightly below South Africa's 6 percent inflation rate and well
short of the 60 to 100 percent pay hike demanded by workers.
South Africa's labour laws allow for wage disputes to be
referred to an outside mediator. If that fails, employees are
allowed to go on a legal strike.
Last week, the NUM, Solidarity and UASA unions, which will
collectively approach a mediator, represent 73.6 percent of the
120,000 mineworkers employed by gold producers in pay
negotiations, declared the official wage dispute.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by William Hardy)