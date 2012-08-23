By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 Arson or illicit mining may
have been responsible for a fire at a South African operation of
world no. 4 gold producer Gold Fields that killed five
workers in June, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
"It's impossible to rule out anything," Nick Holland told
Reuters.
"This was an old worked-out area and we have no current
workers in there and haven't had people in there for years,"
Holland said.
"So fires don't start by themselves. You need activities.
You need material movement. So it's a mystery to us," he said.
Mine owners say illegal mining is a major problem in
resource-rich South Africa.
Gold Fields said it expected to lose about 50,000 ounces of
production from the fire at the Ya Rona shaft at its KDC West
operation because of disruption to working areas nearby.
In March, up to 20 men were killed after a rock fall at an
abandoned gold mine near Johannesburg and at least 10 died in
May when a tunnel collapsed at a disused diamond mine.
Other mining executives and sources have told Reuters the Ya
Rona fire bore the hallmarks of arson or illegal mining.
Illegal miners sometimes light fires to cook which can cause
larger blazes or trigger methane explosions. Arson sometimes
stems from labour disputes or unrest.
Holland said the fire, which raged for weeks, was now out
but investigators could not yet access the area safely.
"We are now flushing the mine out of all the gases. Once we
can get in there safely we hopefully will learn more clues," he
said.
He said the company was now sealing off all disused areas at
its mining operations in South Africa.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Cowell)