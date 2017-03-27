JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African banking
industry lobby group on Monday criticised President Jacob Zuma's
order to call back home his finance minister from a roadshow
abroad, saying the move risked a sovereign credit rating
downgrade.
Zuma asked Pravin Gordhan on Monday to return home
"immediately" from an investor roadshow in Britain and the
United States, reviving talk of a cabinet reshuffle and
unnerving investors who see Gordhan as a emblem of stability.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)