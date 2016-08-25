JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South African Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday government agencies
should not wage war against each other, in reference to a police
investigation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan is facing an investigation over a suspected
surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the
tax service.
Speaking at a funeral service for a former cabinet minister,
Ramaphosa said: "The minister of finance is today almost facing
what could be arrest. It's something that should concern us."
(Reporting by James Macharia)