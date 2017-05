South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan gestures during a media briefing in Sandton near Johannesburg, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has the full backing of cabinet as he faces charges that, while running the tax agency, he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Gordhan is "innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law," Radebe told reporters.

Gordhan has also been added to a inter-ministerial task team analysing university fees following protests by students over the cost of higher education, Radebe said.

