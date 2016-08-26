JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African police denied
being part of a political conspiracy targeting Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan, City Press newspaper said on Friday, after the
main opposition party described the police investigation into
Gordhan as a "witch-hunt".
Gordhan has been summoned by the elite Hawks police unit
over a suspected surveillance unit set up years ago when he was
in charge of the tax service, which was alleged to have been
used to spy on politicians including President Jacob Zuma.
The minister on Wednesday declined to meet the Hawks, saying
he had done nothing wrong and had no legal obligation to obey a
summons from the police unit to attend a meeting on Thursday.
In the first detailed remarks since Tuesday when news
emerged that Gordhan had been summoned by police, the Hawks
spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the unit was not targeting
Gordhan.
"How many cases are we dealing with every day? A lot. How
many high profile cases do we investigate? A lot. It's our
mandate and we are just doing our job. We deny these
allegations. We are shocked," Mulaudzi said, according to the
City Press newspaper.
Mulaudzi was not available when Reuters tried to reach him
for comment.
City Press said Mulaudzi declined to say whether Gordhan's
refusal to report to the Hawks meant that he would be arrested.
"I'm not at liberty to say how this will unfold," said
Mulaudzi according to the newspaper.
The main opposition party Democratic Alliance, which
strengthened its credentials by taking control of key cities in
the Aug. 3 local government elections, has called for a
parliamentary debate on what it called a "Zuma-mandated
witch-hunt against sitting Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan."
Political pundits have said since February, when he was
first asked questions by the Hawks about the unit he set up
while at SARS, that Gordhan is a target of political pressure
from a faction allied to Zuma. The president's office said in
May that Zuma was not warring with Gordhan.
Zuma said on Thursday he had confidence in Gordhan but was
powerless to stop the investigation into him.
Analysts said an ongoing probe on Gordhan could rock the
country's markets further as Africa's most industrialised
economy teeters near recession and credit rating agencies
consider downgrading it to "junk".
The rand, which had tumbled 5 percent since Tuesday
in response to the investigation, picked up on Friday as the
dollar retreated, with investors awaiting a speech by the
Federal Reserve for clues on a rate hike in the United States.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Dominic Evans)