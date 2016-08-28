(Adds NPA spokesperson)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 28 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan could be charged with graft as soon as
this week, the City Press newspaper reported on Sunday, citing
senior sources in the police, the National Prosecuting Authority
(NPA) and the tax service.
The AFP news agency quoted an NPA spokesperson as saying
"there is no decision whatsoever to prosecute anyone", but that
police had given prosecutors a docket on Friday. Neither Gordhan
nor the prosecuting service could be reached by Reuters.
Last week, police summoned Gordhan in connection with an
investigation into a "rogue spy unit" set up in the revenue
service when he headed the organisation, rattling South African
markets and sending the rand down 5 percent.
The investigation first came to light in February and
political pundits have said Gordhan is being undermined by a
faction in the government and ruling African National Congress
(ANC) allied to President Jacob Zuma.
According to Sunday's report in City Press, 30 witnesses
have been called to testify against Gordhan and three former
officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
The newspaper said Gordhan would be charged with corruption
for allegedly granting early retirement to Ivan Pillay, a former
commissioner of the South African Revenue Service who is also
under investigation. It said charges could be brought as soon as
this week.
Zuma said on Thursday he backed Gordhan but was powerless to
stop a police investigation into him, signalling a prolonged
tussle that could add to market volatility.
South Africa's credit rating is set to be cut to junk status
this year, according to a Reuters poll this week, with
economists surveyed citing the heightened political risk around
the Gordhan saga.
Gordhan commands huge respect in the markets and his
departure would be a serious blow to Africa's most
industrialised country as it teeters on the brink of recession.
The Sunday Times said Gordhan had told a meeting of Treasury
staff on Friday that he and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas could be
removed in a cabinet shuffle. Treasury officials did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Louise Ireland and Helen
Popper)