BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
CAPE TOWN Oct 14 South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday dismissed fraud charges laid against him this week as "frivolous" and said he would carry on with his job, including delivering an interim budget at the end of the month.
Speaking via video link to a Thomson Reuters investment conference in Cape Town, Gordhan also said the economy was bottoming out and had every chance of expanding by more than 1 percent next year. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.