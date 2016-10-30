JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South Africa's state
prosecutor said on Sunday he has yet to decide whether to
proceed with fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan, denying a newspaper report that the charges may be
dropped after a review.
Gordhan is accused of fraudulently approving, in a previous
post as head of the revenue service, early retirement for a
deputy tax commissioner and re-hiring him as a consultant,
costing the tax agency 1.1 million rand ($79,586).
Gordhan has denied any wrongdoing, saying the case is
politically motivated. The state prosecutor has rejected
allegations of political interference.
His two co-accused, Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay, who
worked under Gordhan during his tenure as head of the South
African Revenue Service from 1999 to 2009, asked the state to
review the charges. Gordhan refused to request a review
.
The City Press newspaper reported on Sunday that the office
of state prosecutor Shaun Abrahams had drafted a letter
indicating his intention to drop the charges. The letter was to
be sent to the lawyers of the three accused before they appear
in court on Wednesday, the newspaper said.
"They are talking rubbish," Abrahams told Reuters. "I am
applying my mind to it and I hope to made a decision soon."
National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said
Gordhan's refusal to apply for a review would not affect the
process.
"If the national director decides to review on the basis of
their (the co-accused) representations and say I am not
proceeding with prosecution, automatically for all three it
applies," Mfaku.
Worries that Gordhan could be removed from his job have
rattled markets and increased the risk that credit rating
agencies would downgrade South Africa to "junk" status,
undermining efforts to revive economic growth.
The turmoil around the minister caused the rand to
sink by 4 percent, but the currency has since recovered because
of the support the minister has received.
($1 = 13.8215 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Cropley and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by
Larry King)