JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Chamber of Mines is "deeply concerned" about President Jacob Zuma order to recall his finance minister from an investor roadshow abroad, the industry lobby group said on Tuesday.

Amid reports that he was about to be sacked, Pravin Gordhan flew back from Britain to South Africa early on Tuesday, following the abrupt recall by Zuma. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by John Stonestreet)