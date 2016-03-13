* Statement says Hawks have no regard for "welfare of
millions"
* Public spat has unnerved investors, Gordhan has been on
roadshow
* South Africa faces prospect of ratings downgrade
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, March 13 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan cannot meet a Monday deadline to respond
to police questions on his role in setting up a spy unit at the
revenue service, his lawyers said in a letter sent to media on
Sunday.
The Sunday Independent newspaper had reported that Gordhan
had been given until Monday to respond to questions about the
unit, which was set up while Gordhan headed the South African
Revenue Service (SARS).
The Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation, also known
as the Hawks, is investigating the unit on suspicion of
conducting illegal surveillance on taxpayers. Gordhan has said
he has no case to answer.
The letter, dated March 7 and distributed by the Treasury,
said Gordhan could not meet the deadline because he was
attending an investor roadshow in London and the United States.
The public spat has undermined investor confidence in
Africa's most advanced economy, which could lose its
investment-grade rating by mid-year, potentially raising
borrowing costs for government and firms alike.
"Once again the Hawks, and those who instruct them, have no
regard for the economic and social welfare of millions," Gordhan
said in a statement on Sunday.
The top of the statement bluntly said: "Hawks harassment
must stop in the interests of justice."
In late February, South Africa's rand currency shed
nearly 4 percent in one day after Gordhan said there were
attempts to discredit him and the integrity of the Treasury
through the probe.
Gordhan's lawyers said in early March that he had missed a
previous deadline to respond to the questions because he was
busy preparing the national budget, and would respond at a later
date.
Gordhan on Sunday suggested that probe was a distraction
from his attempts to mend South Africa's battered image with
investors.
"Over the past week, a Team SA delegation consisting of
government, business and three Labour federations have been on
an intense investor roadshow to address concerns of our bond
investors and defend our fiscal strength," the statement said.
"This is so that we can continue to borrow money we don't
have to spend on infrastructure and other projects. These
investors and the ratings agencies are observing every
development in South Africa with a keen eye."
Gordhan also said he would respond to the 27 questions posed
by the Hawks, in accordance with advice from his lawyers, "once
the legal matters have been clarified."
Gordhan is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday
where he will be accompanied by the business and labour leaders
who were with him on the roadshow.
Appointed after a predecessor's sudden sacking, Gordhan has
been trying to win back British- and U.S.-based investors and
repair the damage from "9-12", the day in December when
President Jacob Zuma suddenly changed his finance minister.
It took the subsequent appointment of Gordhan, respected for
a previous stint at the ministry, to calm markets, and analysts
have expressed concern that fallout from the Hawks' probe could
potentially lead to his departure.
