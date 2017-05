South Africa's Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan gestures during a media briefing after he was reappointed to the position on Sunday night by President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow to Britain and the United States because he "did not give permission for the trip", a government source said on Monday.

"They were told last night or this morning to come back," the source, who had no more details, said.

