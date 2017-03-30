JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African President
Jacob Zuma has appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new
finance minister, replacing Pravin Gordhan who was sacked in a
cabinet reshuffle, a statement from the president's office just
after midnight on Thursday said.
Zuma also said that Sfiso Buthelezi was appointed Deputy
Finance Minister replacing Mcebisi Jonas.
"I have directed the new ministers and deputy ministers to
work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical
socioeconomic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a
better life for the poor and the working class becomes a
reality," Zuma said.
(Reporting by James Macharia, editing by G Crosse)