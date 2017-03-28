JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked
about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him,
as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on
Zuma's orders.
Gordhan told reporters shortly after landing at
Johannesburg's international airport that he was focused on
restoring faith in Africa's most industrialised economy and had
met with about 50 investors while in London.
On Monday, Zuma recalled Gordhan from the roadshow, fuelling
lingering speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. South African
assets, including the rand, have fallen sharply since Gordhan
was told to return to South Africa.
