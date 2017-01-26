JOHANNESBURG Jan 26 South African farmers have planted almost a third more hectares with maize this season than they did last year following increased rainfall and favourable climate conditions, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday.

Maize is South Africa's staple crop and the size of the harvest has huge implications for food price inflation. The central bank said last week it expected food price inflation to begin slowing because of the rains.

The CEC said 2.549 million hectares had been devoted to maize in Africa's top producer of the grain, up 31 percent from the 1.947 million hectares planted last year when an El Nino-triggered drought parched much of the soil.

A Reuters' poll had forecast that the CEC would peg the plantings at 2.6 million hectares.

Rainfall has overall been good this summer season though farmers say it has been patchy in western parts of the maize belt. The South African Weather Service has said wetter conditions are expected until the autumn season in April.

The government has pegged the 2016 maize harvest at 7.5 million tonnes, 25 percent smaller than the 9.95 million tonnes reaped the previous year but higher than initial expectations when the drought was really biting. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)