JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South African construction
company Group Five said on Tuesday it would buy back a
roughly 11 percent stake in it now held by black empowerment
partner Mvelaphanda Group, which is looking to sell off
its assets.
Group Five said the shares would be then transferred to
black empowerment trusts representing its staff and local
community in order to preserve its level of black shareholding.
South African companies are required to keep a certain level
of black shareholders under a programme designed to right the
inequalities of the apartheid era.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)