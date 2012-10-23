Lesotho votes just two years after previous election amid instability
MASERU People in Lesotho voted in a national election on Saturday just two years after the previous one as the Southern African kingdom struggles with political instability.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's biggest property group Growthpoint offered to buy rival Fountainhead Properties on Tuesday, in a cash and share deal that values the company at more than 10 billion rand ($1.14 billion).
Growthpoint will offer 35 shares for every 100 held by Fountainhead shareholders. Growthpoint would also pay off Fountainhead's existing debt.
The offer ratio is 15 percent premium to Fountainhead's closing price on Tuesday.
The deal, if concluded, would create the 26th largest company on the South African bourse with a market value of more than 54 million rand ($6.15 million). ($1 = 8.7745 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended former leader Helen Zille for saying earlier this year that the legacy of colonialism was not entirely negative, the party said on Saturday.