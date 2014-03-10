CAPE TOWN, March 10 South African logistics
company Super Group, has bought a majority stake in
Chinese-backed Great Wall Motors SA, the companies said in a
statement on Monday.
Great Wall made its debut seven years ago in Africa's top
automotive exporter, where its pick-ups and sports utility
vehicles compete with market leaders such as Toyota,
Ford and Nissan.
Super Group Chief Executive Peter Mountford did not give a
value for the 50.1 percent acquisition.
In South Africa, Great Wall has a network of 75
dealers, over 50,000 vehicles on the road and a parts
distribution warehouse.
South Africa's competitive auto sector is recovering from a
damaging strike late last year which hurt exports and is also
struggling with subdued domestic demand as higher interest rates
curb spending.