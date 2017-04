JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's Harmony Gold has halted production at its Kusasalethu mine for two weeks in a bid to remove illegal miners who have been trespassing into the operation and are believed to be starting fires, the company said on Friday.

"No production will occur during this period and employees will be sent on leave," Harmony said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)