JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South Africa's Harmony Gold
has halted output at its Kusasalethu mine for two weeks
to try to remove illegal miners who have been trespassing into
the operation and are believed to be starting fires, the company
said on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Harmony said the operation would involve
the police and mine security.
"No production will occur during this period and employees
will be sent on leave," Harmony said in a statement.
"Management has decided to take serious action to tackle
illegal mining at its Kusasalethu mine. The initiative has been
stepped up following the outbreak of a fire at the mine
yesterday afternoon, which is believed to have been caused by
illegal miners," the statement said.
The fire was the third at Kusasalethu, a deep level
operation west of Johannesburg, this month. No one has been hurt
in the fires.
Harmony has been battling to get Kusasalethu back to full
production 20 months after reopening the operation, which had
shut for several weeks at the start of 2013 because of labour
violence rooted in a union rivalry.
"Kusasalethu's production has not reached planned levels and
these ongoing incidents of sabotage further undermine the mine's
sustainability," the Harmony statement said.
"Although illegal mining is more common at abandoned and
near-surface mines, it is still rife in deep-level underground
mines where trespassers illegally enter the mines with the
intent of mining and removing gold or copper bearing material."
The company also said its employees had been threatened by
illegal miners, while others had provided them with assistance
in entering the mine as well as food and water.
"During October 2014, 105 illegal miners have been arrested
and about 25 employees are subject to disciplinary action."
