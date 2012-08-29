Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Harmony Gold Mining , the world's fifth largest gold producer, said on Tuesday it aims to grow its production by 45 percent in the next four years.
The South African-based producer is aiming to boost its production form 1.17 million ounces in its 2012 financial year to 1.7 million ounces by 2016.
Its target output for its 2013 financial year is 1.3 million ounces. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.