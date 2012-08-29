JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Harmony Gold Mining , the world's fifth largest gold producer, said on Tuesday it aims to grow its production by 45 percent in the next four years.

The South African-based producer is aiming to boost its production form 1.17 million ounces in its 2012 financial year to 1.7 million ounces by 2016.

Its target output for its 2013 financial year is 1.3 million ounces. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)