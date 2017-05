JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 South Africa's Harmony Gold said on Sunday 18 miners were still trapped underground after a fire at its Kusasalethu mine.

Company spokeswoman Charmane Russell said 468 miners had been rescued out of a total 486. The fire started during maintenance on an air cooler about 2.3 km (1.43 miles) below the surface. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by David Evans)