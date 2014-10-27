* Boardroom battle has fuelled debate over media freedom
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 The head of South Africa's
largest private free-to-air broadcaster resigned on Monday,
hours after losing a court bid to overturn what he described as
a politically motivated effort to push him out.
Hosken Consolidated Investments, majority owner of
e.tv, last week suspended Marcel Golding from his role as
executive chairman of the parent firm, pending a disciplinary
inquiry for alleged "gross misconduct".
Golding said he was suspended from his role at HCI because
he resisted political interference in the station's news
content. HCI has denied the charge.
"The relationship of confidence and trust between myself and
the board of HCI has broken down due to the manner in which the
HCI board has conducted itself," Golding said in an e-mail sent
to staff and seen by Reuters.
He said the circumstances that led to charges being brought
against him by HCI "rendered my employment relationship with HCI
intolerable". He has resigned from his role at HCI and from his
position as chief executive of e.tv, and now plans to bring
charges for unfair dismissal.
No one at HCI was available for comment on the resignation.
Golding earlier on Monday lost a court bid he had hoped
would reinstate him at HCI, even as the judge described the
allegations of attempted political interference into e.tv as
"startling" and reminiscent of apartheid.
The case has fuelled debate about the level of media
independence in South Africa two decades into democracy.
HCI has said charges of political interference are
"outrageous". It says it is investigating Golding over his
decision to order the purchase of shares in another company
without board approval.
A competitor of South Africa's state broadcaster, e.tv is
majority owned by HCI, whose top shareholder is the South
African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU), an ally of
the ruling African National Congress.
"TRAGIC TIME"
In an affidavit submitted to the court to back his
accusation of political meddling, Golding quoted an e-mail from
fellow HCI board member Yunis Shaik, who, he said, contacted him
in March on behalf of Economic Development Minister Ebrahim
Patel.
"I got a call from Minister Patel today. He says that
President Zuma this day opened a new dam," Golding quoted Shaik
as saying. "As this is a big story, it might be a good lead
story of the day. Please raise with the newsdesk."
Shaik, a former deputy general of SACTWU, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Patel was not
available for comment and a spokesman said he was not able to
speak on behalf of the minister.
In Cape Town's labour court, Judge Anton Steenkamp
overturned Golding's petition to block the suspension from his
role at HCI. But the judge also said on Monday that the
accusations were reminiscent of South Africa under the period of
white-minority rule which ended in 1994.
"The allegations by Golding about interference in the
editorial independence of e.tv are serious and, on the face of
it, not without substance," Steenkamp said in his judgement.
"It is indeed startling and harks back to the tragic time in
our history when ministers of the apartheid regime sometimes
dictated the contents of news broadcasts on the (state
broadcaster) SABC."
Separately, HCI said on Monday that Barbara Hogan, a former
government minister, had resigned as an independent
non-executive director of the group.
Reuters was unable to reach Hogan for comment.
HCI said in its court filings that it suspended Golding
after he ordered the company's broker to acquire more than 24
million rand ($2.2 million) worth of shares in electronic
equipment maker Ellies Holdings without board approval.
Golding said the investment in Ellies was a strategic one to
help another group company - a free-to-air satellite broadcaster
that uses set-top boxes manufactured by Ellies.
HCI has stakes in several large South African firms,
including hotel and gaming group Tsogo Sun.
Golding is HCI's second-largest shareholder with more than 7
percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(1 US dollar = 10.9665 South African rand)
