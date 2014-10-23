JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's Hosken
Consolidated Investments does not expect the suspension
of its executive chairman over alleged misconduct to impact
financial performance, the investment firm said on Thursday.
Hosken said after the close of trade on Wednesday it had
suspended Executive Chairman Marcel Golding pending an enquiry
into allegations of "gross misconduct", adding the charges were
"of a very serious nature warranting disciplinary action".
However, it said in a regulatory filing that the allegations
were "unlikely to adversely affect the operations of the
company, or materially affect its financial performance".
Hosken has stakes in several large South African firms,
including hotel and gaming group Tsogo Sun. Golding is
Hosken's second-largest shareholder with around 7 percent of the
company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Golding, who could not be immediately reached for comment,
has launched proceedings to stay the disciplinary enquiry, the
company said.
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Keiron Henderson)