(Recasts with share price, adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Shares of South Africa's
Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) fell as much as 6
percent after the firm suspended its executive chairman over
alleged "gross misconduct".
HCI said after the close of trade on Wednesday it had
suspended Executive Chairman Marcel Golding pending an inquiry
into charges "of a very serious nature warranting disciplinary
action".
However, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday the
allegations were "unlikely to adversely affect the operations of
the company, or materially affect its financial performance".
Investors hammered the stock in early trade, sending it down
as much as 6.7 percent at one point. By 1040 GMT it had
recovered some losses and was down 2.5 percent at 149.08
rand($13.60).
Investment firm HCI has stakes in several large South
African firms, including hotel and gaming group Tsogo Sun
and drinks firm KWV. Golding is HCI's second-largest
shareholder with around 7 percent of the company, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Golding, who could not be immediately reached for comment,
has launched proceedings to stay the inquiry, the company said,
adding its disciplinary process was due to proceed on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 10.9539 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Keiron Henderson)