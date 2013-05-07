CAPE TOWN May 7 South African competition
authorities will launch an investigation into the private
healthcare industry, where early evidence showed high prices and
market distortions, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel
said on Tuesday.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) is working on a
long-term nationwide health insurance plan, but the $28 billion
scheme will not be in place until 2025.
Until then, the ANC wants to reduce the cost of healthcare
for the millions of South Africans who cannot afford to go
private, Patel said.
"Various stakeholders have raised concerns about pricing,
costs and the state of competition and innovation in private
healthcare," he told reporters.
Patel said competition authorities had ruled previously that
the practice of setting common tariffs for medical procedures
was uncompetitive.
"In reality we've seen a growing trend of healthcare prices
and cost increases and some commentators have made the point to
us that health markets contain a massive asymmetry of power," he
said.
Patel said preliminary evidence showed that in some cases
competition was "prevented, distorted or restricted."
Private health providers in Africa's largest economy include
Life Healthcare, Mediclinic International and
Netcare Ltd, all of whom have benefitted from the
growth of the middle classes.
The Competition Commission, which can impose administrative
fines, is expected to launch the "market inquiry" before
September 2013.
