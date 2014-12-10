* South Africa has world's 3rd biggest obesity problem
* Linked illnesses may overtake HIV, TB as biggest killers
* Government considers taxes, advert bans to fight crisis
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 At lunchtime outside South
Africa's biggest shopping mall, hungry workmen in hard hats pour
out of a building site to buy cheap loaves of bread and jumbo
bottles of fizzy drinks.
They are joined by middle-class office workers, forming long
queues at fast-food restaurants to stack trays with fried
chicken, pizza or local delicacies such as bunny chow -- a
hollowed out loaf of bread stuffed with steaming curry.
Nearly three quarters of South Africans are overweight and
the country ranks third in a list of the world's most obese
nations behind the United States and Mexico, according to
surveys by GlaxoSmithKline and medical journal The
Lancet.
Africa has for decades been grappling with well publicised
epidemics such as HIV/AIDS, malnutrition and malaria, but a wave
of new health risks has gone relatively unnoticed.
An increase in disposable income among a rapidly growing
middle-class in developing nations such as South Africa is
leading to unhealthy overeating, prompting a spike in diabetes,
hypertension and strokes.
"We have an absolute epidemic of obesity in South Africa.
It's here and now and unless we do something dramatic it's just
going to become even worse," said Dinky Levitt, head of the
Chronic Diseases Initiative in Africa at the University of Cape
Town.
South Africa is a striking example of a problem that is
spreading in developing countries, where 60 percent of the
world's obese people live, a January study by the London-based
Overseas Development Institute found.
The number of overweight people in developing countries has
more than tripled in less than three decades, from 250 million,
to nearly 1 billion in 2008, the study found.
BIG IS BEAUTIFUL
Despite the heavy toll that obesity takes on their bodies
and the country's creaking hospitals, many South Africans share
cultural values that glorify men with bulging bellies as
successful and women with rounded hips as beautiful.
Nearly 90 percent of the 25,500 people interviewed in a 2013
study by the Human Sciences Research Council deemed fat as the
preferable body type.
"I'd like to put on a bit more weight and I have asked my
boyfriend to eat more because he's too skinny. People are
starting to think he's sick," said bank teller Dimakatso
Masinga, 27, at a popular fast-food outlet.
Non-communicable illnesses, such as strokes and heart
attacks, account for more than 40 percent of all deaths in South
Africa, and doctors say these health problems will soon overtake
HIV and tuberculosis as the country's biggest killers.
South African authorities are considering imposing tax on
food and drinks high in fat and sugar and using the revenue to
cut the price of foods they consider to be healthy.
"The thing that really disturbs me is how expensive a
healthy basket of food is and how cheap junk foods are," said
Melvin Freeman, head of non-communicable disease at the
government health department.
Authorities are considering banning fast food advertising
aimed at children, Freeman said, and meals sold in schools and
work places may have to regulated.
"As a developing country, South Africa is least likely to
respond to sick people. We have little option but to act on the
prevention side," Freeman said.
It costs up to 23 percent more to treat an overweight person
in South Africa than someone of healthy weight, according to the
South African Medical Journal, but much of the 146 billion rand
($13 billion) annual health budget is soaked up by building or
revamping run-down hospitals.
(1 US dollar = 11.4532 South African rand)
