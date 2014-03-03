JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Scientists in South Africa
have mapped the evolution of an antibody that kills different
strains of the HIV virus, which might yield a vaccine for the
incurable disease, the National Institute of Communicable
Diseases said on Monday.
The scientists have been studying one woman's response to
HIV infection from stored samples of her blood and isolated the
antibodies that she developed, said Lynn Morris, head of the
virology unit at the NICD.
The study, by a consortium of scientists from the NICD,
local universities and the U.S. Vaccine Research Centre of the
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was
published in the journal Nature.
Humans respond to HIV by producing antibodies to fight the
virus. In most cases, the antibodies do not neutralise, or kill,
different strains of the virus. But a few known as "broadly
neutralising antibodies" are able to break through a protective
layer around the HIV virus and kill it.
"The outer covering of HIV has a coating of sugars that
prevents antibodies from reaching the surface to neutralise the
virus. In this patient, we found that her antibodies had 'long
arms', which enabled them to reach through the sugar coat that
protects HIV," Penny Moore, one of the lead scientists, said in
a statement.
The researchers had been able to clone the antibodies and
would test if they were able to give immunity to a person
without the virus, Morris said.
Human tests were at least two years away, she said.
"We are going to test them first on monkeys and if it works
on monkeys we will go on to humans," she said.
South Africa carries the world's heaviest HIV/AIDS case load
with 6 million people infected with the virus, more than 10
percent of the population.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)