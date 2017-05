UNITED NATIONS The United Nations confirmed on Friday receipt of South Africa's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, which will take effect one year from Oct. 19, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The instrument of withdrawal document, seen by Reuters on Thursday, has been assessed by the United Nations as bona fide and is being processed, Dujarric said.

