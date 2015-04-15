JOHANNESBURG, April 15 Immigrants in downtown
Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest commercial city, shut their
shops on Wednesday as a wave of anti-foreigner violence that has
killed four people near the city of Durban threatened to spread,
police said.
South Africa has erected safe camps in Durban, a key port on
South Africa's Indian Ocean coast, for fleeing immigrants, whose
shops were looted and burnt in the two-week old violence.
There were no reports of looting or violence in
Johannesburg, the epicentre of the 2008 xenophobic attacks that
killed more than 60 people.
"Foreigners in Johannesburg have been observed closing their
shops. We don't know why but police are keeping an eye on the
situation," Johannesburg police spokesman Wayne Minnaar said.
A mobile phone text message sent to shop owners warned them
to shut their premises, claiming that "Zulu people are coming to
town ... to kill every foreigner on the road".
One shopkeeper selling shoes, kept his shop open. "The guys
are scared that is why they are closing," said the shop owner
who said he was Pakistani and gave his name as Rashid.
On the street outside a row of shuttered shops, a tall
muscular man, who said he was Ethiopian, gave his first name as
David and said "We are ready, we will fight."
South Africa, with a population of about 50 million, is home
to an estimated 5 million immigrants. Unemployment is around 25
percent and youth joblessness is nearer to 40 percent.
Some politicians and residents say some of the immigrants
are in the country illegally and accused them of committing
crimes and taking over local shops and jobs.
Some foreign nationals say they are legally in the country,
running businesses to provide services for the residents.
