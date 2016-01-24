JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Impala Platinum
said on Sunday that four workers were killed in an underground
fire at its Rustenburg mine in South Africa.
The fire began on Friday at Impala's Rustenburg 14 shaft and
all but the four employees were evacuated by rescue teams. The
company said those who died had been overcome by fumes while
trying to find their way to safety.
South Africa's mines are the deepest and among the most
dangerous in the world, but safety records in the industry have
improved in the last few years.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in a statement
that Impala should improve health and safety conditions, and
called on the mines ministry to investigate the cause of the
accident.
"It is unacceptable that mine workers are denied their basic
human right to work in an environment that guarantees their
safety and that instead they are expected to go to work to die,"
said NUM heath and safety secretary Erick Gcilitshana.
"We are selling our labour for the survival of our families,
not our limbs and lives."
Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was to visit Impala's
Rustenburg shaft on Sunday.
Mining companies are required to halt operations after
fatalities, according to South African law.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Andrew Bolton)