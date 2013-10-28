* Stoppages threaten world's top platinum producers
* Platinum strike would hurt Africa's biggest economy
(Adds background, details on wage disputes in platinum sector)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union said on Monday its members
voted to strike at Impala Platinum, but it would not
immediately give the company a 48-hour notice, suggesting a
stoppage might still be averted.
"Yes, we got the mandate, they voted for the strike. But we
are not in a rush to serve them notice, we want to clear up and
discuss some issues first," AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama told
Reuters. AMCU's wage talks with the world's second-largest
platinum producer broke down last week.
Officials from Implats were not immediately available for
comment on the AMCU statement.
But a company spokesman earlier told Reuters the sides were
"far apart with respect to wages and need to find innovative
measures to close this gap. We remain hopeful that we could
still find a win-win resolution through engagement."
The fact that AMCU was not immediately serving the company
with the required 48-hour notice of a strike suggested the union
wanted to find a solution but could now negotiate from a
position of strength, since its workers backed the idea of a
stoppage.
A strike in the platinum sector would deliver a fresh blow
to Africa's biggest economy, which is projected to grow a
sluggish 2.1 percent this year, after a spate of production
stoppages in other sectors including the auto industry.
Implats has said it has offered its lowest-paid workers
increases of at least 8 percent for 2014 and then annual raises
of 7 percent in the following two years. South Africa's
inflation rate is currently 6 percent.
AMCU has been pushing for a more than doubling of the
minimum basic pay for entry-level miners to 12,500 rand ($1,300)
a month under the populist battle cry of a "living wage."
The union has also declared a wage dispute with world No. 1
platinum producer Anglo American Platinum and a
government mediator this week will try to resolve that impasse.
AMCU emerged as the dominant union on South Africa's
platinum belt after it poached tens of thousands of disgruntled
members from the once unrivalled National Union of Mineworkers
last year in a bloody turf war that killed dozens of people and
sparked a wave of wildcat strikes.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher)