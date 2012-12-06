* Direct ownership of top 100 firms at 9 pct
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 South Africa's black
majority directly owns less than 10 percent of the Johannesburg
stock market, a study showed on Thursday, evidence that Africa's
top economy remains firmly in white hands nearly two decades
after the end of apartheid.
Despite the ruling African National Congress' drive for
"black economic empowerment", under which firms are set black
ownership and other targets, millions of blacks remain trapped
in poverty and excluded from the formal economy.
Coming less than two weeks before the start of an ANC
leadership election conference, the study will increase pressure
on ANC President Jacob Zuma for more "black empowerment", widely
criticised for creating a politically connected, self-serving
black corporate elite.
In June, Zuma called for a "dramatic shift" to redress the
wealth balance in favour of blacks, who account for 80 percent
of South Africa's 52 million people.
"If you look at the demographics of this country, what would
be normal is that no less than 50 percent of the JSE
(Johannesburg Stock Exchange) should be owned by black people,"
ANC spokesman Keith Khoza said.
Zuma, 70, who ousted former President Thabo Mbeki as ANC
leader in a tumultuous leadership vote in 2007, looks set to
keep the ruling movement's top post later this month as he has
widespread support from party branches across the country.
While Nelson Mandela's 100-year old liberation movement has
brought housing, electricity and running water to millions since
it came to power in 1994, economic disparity is still stark.
Inequality fuelled labour unrest this year, unleashing a
wave of crippling strikes that began in the mining industry and
spread for months, unsettling investors.
Frustrated by the slow pace of change, the ANC's Youth
League has called for the wholesale nationalisation of mines and
banks and the seizure of white-owned farms - a policy that
triggered economic meltdown in neighbouring Zimbabwe in 2000.
The League's former leader, Julius Malema, was expelled from
the party this year but he remains popular among the young and
poor, and the JSE figures add weight to his calls for radical
redistribution of land and state seizure of the mines.
"If you're not making changes there then all you have is
this cosmetic facade on the JSE - and it's not even an
impressive cosmetic facade," League spokeswoman Khusela
Sangoni-Khawe said.
"MANGA MANGA ACCOUNTING"
The JSE-commissioned study showed that black investors
directly hold 9 percent of the bourse's top 100 companies, which
represent nearly 90 percent of its $834 billion market
capitalisation.
Black ownership rises to 21 percent when pension funds and
other indirect holdings are taken into account, and a heady 33
percent when foreign holdings of Africa's biggest stock market
are stripped out.
But some experts question the ability to track black
ownership through pension funds, which ultimately represent
thousands of people, or exchange traded funds.
"I have a problem with what comes after the 9 percent," said
Duma Gqubule, a consultant who specialises in black ownership
issues. "In South Africa we'd call it manga manga accounting -
financial witchcraft."
Trevor Chandler, the consultant who ran the study, said the
research was in line with government guidelines for calculating
black ownership that recommend stripping out the value of
foreign holdings.
Despite the ANC's misgivings, a black business lobby group
said the incremental progress made had hammered home the need to
redress three centuries of white economic dominance.
"There's reasonable progress in the level of ownership by
black people, notwithstanding the fact that the economy has not
grown significantly over the last year," Sandile Zungu, head of
the Black Business Council, told Talk Radio 702.
"What that really means is that there's beginning to be an
attitude among South Africans that we have to transform the
economy."
