By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 A plunge in the rand is
combining with record high maize prices to drive up inflation
expectations in South Africa, increasing the chance of interest
rate hikes and raising concerns about food security before a
spring election.
Patchy rains in the last two years have hit South African
farmers, pushing the price of white maize, the human staple, to
a record 3,090 rand per tonne this week. Yellow maize, used
mainly in animal feed, has also hit its highest ever level and a
shortage is looming.
With food accounting for around a 15 percent weighting in
South Africa's consumer price index (CPI), the lofty maize price
- which feeds through into everything from meat to bread - is
going to deepen concerns at the central bank about price
pressures.
They are already bubbling away because of the plummeting
rand, which is trading at its weakest levels in more than five
years.
Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus, in her last monetary
policy statement in November, made clear any further monetary
easing was off the table, with inflation risks seen on the
upside "mainly as a result of further potential exchange rate
pressures".
Since then the rand has weakened 8 percent against
the dollar, compounding a 20 percent drop in 2013, to touch
10.9620 this week. It has also suffered equally badly against
the euro and sterling.
Headline inflation moderated to 5.3 percent in November, the
latest available data, but it has breached the top end of the
central bank's target range of 3-6 percent, in July and August
last year.
So far, the bank says 'follow-through' inflation from the
weak rand has been muted, but analysts say it is only a matter
of time before the bank has to take action.
It has kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.00 percent, its
lowest in four decades, since July 2012, but analysts say it
could raise rates towards the end of the first half of this
year, for the first increase in six years.
Forward Rate Agreements (FRAs), which give the market view
on future interest levels, are creeping higher, with the 9x12
month instrument suggesting interest rates will be higher than 6
percent by the end of the year.
"The sharply depreciating rand and increases in maize prices
over this month have left the market jittery and extremely
cautious, with mainly local hedge funds paying short-end FRAs as
interest rate hike expectations are brought further forward,"
said Thando Vokwana, a trader at Rand Merchant Bank.
Even after its precipitous decline, some analysts say the
rand has further to fall, with the psychologically key 11.0
level under threat as investors weigh the implications of the
U.S. Federal Reserve winding up its bond-buying programme.
"Dollar/rand remains on the path toward 11.00," said Anisha
Arora of 4Cast, citing the possibility of renewed strikes in the
platinum sector in addition to concerns about Fed tapering.
DROUGHT RELIEF
Higher maize prices may also hurt the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) in the run-up to the election in April
or May.
Stocks of maize are at just over 3 million tonnes, compared
with more than 5 million a year ago, and farmers' group Grain SA
says Africa's biggest producer may have to import maize to make
ends meet.
Importing maize will further drive up food prices, already
one of the biggest expenses for the poorest in South Africa, who
also form the support base of President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) party is set to win
the election comfortably, but his popularity is at an all-time
low, dented by accusations of mismanagement and corruption, and
there will be serious questions about his position if the ANC
fails to capture 60 percent of the vote.
Farmers in the North West, the region hardest hit by low
rainfall, are critical of the government's drought relief
programme.
In particular, they say the slow roll-out of assistance has
seen many cattle die, while the public tendering of relief
contracts through middle-men leads to inflated feed prices - and
ultimately more expensive meat.
Economists say that, with Africa's biggest economy expected
to gain traction this year and grow 2.8 percent as global demand
picks up, it is inevitable that the relatively benign headline
inflation seen in October and November will change course before
long.
"Inflation is set for a reversal," said Matthew Sharratt, a
Cape Town-based economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We're looking for a 5.8 percent average through the first
half of this year - very close to the top of the band - but the
maize price story is something that provides additional upside
risk," he said.
