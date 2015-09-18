* Fibre optic broadband being rolled out in South Africa
* Video-on-demand services fight to tap new market
* Netflix expected to enter S.Africa in 2016
By Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 A rapid roll-out of fibre
optic broadband in upmarket South African neighbourhoods has
caught the attention of Internet video streaming companies who
are racing to capture a slice of a lucrative, untapped market.
South Africa is the continent's most developed economy and
has a burgeoning middle-class but so far satellite television
operators dominate the home-viewing market.
Five South African video-on-demand (VOD) services have
launched over the last 12 months and when Netflix
announced global expansion plans in January it raised
speculation that the U.S. streaming giant would soon be coming
to South Africa.
Africa's largest mobile operator, MTN, last week
said it would waive data charges for subscribers accessing its
VOD offering FrontRow.
"We know connectivity is coming to South Africa," said
Richard Boorman, spokesman for the Napsers-owned VOD
service Showmax, launched in August.
"The thinking from our end is to make sure we are investing
now to take advantage of this boom in connectivity."
An estimated one million South African households have the
bandwidth speed to stream videos but this number is expected to
swell in coming years as fibre optic Internet providers race to
roll-out new services.
National fixed-line operator Telkom aims to bring
fibre to 1 million households by 2016, while start-up telecoms
companies such as Vumatel have signed deals with affluent
suburbs to supply "fibrehoods" with high speed internet.
Installing fibre costs a little more than a fixed line
connection, but once that cost is covered it delivers data
speeds of up to 20 megabits per second, ten times faster than
fixed-line copper connections.
"There's an almighty gold rush to try and put in fibre and
that's bringing in these streaming services," said Dion Chang,
analyst and director of Flux Trends, a technology consultancy.
Faster Internet speeds globally are expected to increase
VOD subscribers to 200 million by 2020 from around 83 million
last year, according to statistics portal Statista.
($1 = 13.2867 rand)
(Editing by Joe Brock)