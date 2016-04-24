DUBAI / JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African
President Jacob Zuma arrived in Iran on Sunday to strengthen
political, trade and investment ties after crippling
international sanctions against the Islamic Republic were lifted
earlier this year, his office said.
South Africa is hoping to exploit a market hungry for
investment as tens of billions of dollars worth of Iranian
assets will now be unfrozen and global companies that have been
barred from doing business there will benefit.
Iranian media said the two countries signed eight agreements
on cooporation in areas including trade, industries,
investments, agriculture, water resources and oil industry
research and development. No details of the accords were given.
Iranian media also said the two countries called for
strengthening intelligence cooperation in the fight against
terrorism.
In opening remarks after his arrival, Zuma said various
mechanisms had been discussed "to strengthen our political,
trade, investment and economic, as well as people-to-people
relations between our countries."
"The lifting of nuclear-related sanctions against Iran
provides immense potential for closer commercial and investment
cooperation between South Africa and Iran," the presidency said
in a statement.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks carried by
state television that South Africa had supported Iran during its
time under sanctions.
"Today, after the nuclear accords and the end of sanctions
against Iran, there is a sharp competition between Asian and
European countries for cooperation agreements with Iran, but we
will never forget our close friends from the era of sanctions,"
Rouhani said, referring to South Africa.
Pretoria is considering building an oil refinery that will
process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce
its dependence on foreign companies.
Iran has been frustrated that few trade deals have been
implemented since the sanctions were lifted in exchange for
curbs on its nuclear programme, as foreign banks still steer
clear of processing transactions.
On April 15 Iran called on the United States and European
Union to help it access the global financial system, but the
White House said the nuclear deal did not include giving Tehran
such access.
Zuma's visit was the second South African state visit to
Iran, the first having been undertaken by late president Nelson
Mandela in 1999.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg and Dubai
Newsroom,; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Raissa Kasolowsky)