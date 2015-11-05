(Adds quote, details, background)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 South Africa's deputy president will visit Iran to explore opportunities for co-operation in the energy sector with a view to attracting investment into a refinery Pretoria is planning to build, his office said on Thursday.

South Africa is considering building an oil refinery that will process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce its dependence on foreign companies.

Pretoria has said it will resume oil imports from Tehran "tomorrow" if sanctions are lifted but without its own refinery, it would have to rely on foreign oil companies who own refineries in Africa's most developed economy.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay a courtesy call on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of parliament Ali Larinjani among other officials, his office said in a statement.

"Ramaphosa's delegation will also explore opportunities for the co-operation in the energy sector with a view of attracting investment into South African refinery and shipping capacity and for an exchange of technology and skills in the energy sectors," his office said.

Plans for the new refinery are at an early stage, and estimated cost or time frame for construction have not yet been made public.

South Africa has been diversifying its crude sources after the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Iran, its former top supplier.

The country's Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) has said it is seeking to import 24 million barrels of oil a year from Iraq to boost its reserves in what would be South Africa's first crude imports from Baghdad for more than a decade. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)