JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma has postponed a scheduled trip to Iran, his office
said on Wednesday, without providing any reason for the
postponement.
"The state visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran by
President Jacob Zuma, as announced earlier this week, has been
postponed to a later date," Zuma's office said in a statement.
Pretoria is considering building an oil refinery that will
process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce
its dependence on foreign companies. ID:nL8N1305QU]
South Africa's deputy president visited Iran in November to
explore opportunities for co-operation in the energy sector.
