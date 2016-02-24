JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has postponed a scheduled trip to Iran, his office said on Wednesday, without providing any reason for the postponement.

"The state visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran by President Jacob Zuma, as announced earlier this week, has been postponed to a later date," Zuma's office said in a statement.

Pretoria is considering building an oil refinery that will process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce its dependence on foreign companies. ID:nL8N1305QU]

South Africa's deputy president visited Iran in November to explore opportunities for co-operation in the energy sector. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)