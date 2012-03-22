RPT-Oil comeback for cut-exempt producers threatens to swamp OPEC
* Libya, Nigeria added equivalent of half OPEC cuts since Oct
PRETORIA, March 22 South Africa has suspended almost all of its oil imports from Iran and intends to abide by a U.S. request to significantly drop its supplies from the state, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.
"(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our country," deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news conference.
"If there is any, it is very little."
South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries that buy Iranian oil and could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they significantly cut purchases. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Libya, Nigeria added equivalent of half OPEC cuts since Oct
OTTAWA, June 9 Canada's job growth accelerated in May at its fastest pace in eight months, and annual wage growth improved, prompting economists to suggest the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.