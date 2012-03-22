* Sasol says found alternative to Iran product
* Iran is leading crude supplier to Africa's biggest economy
By Jon Herskovitz
PRETORIA, March 22 South Africa has suspended
almost all oil imports from Iran, its biggest crude supplier, in
response to U.S. diplomatic pressure, a senior diplomat said on
Thursday, adding Pretoria was unhappy about being strong-armed
by Washington.
Iran accounts for about 29 percent of oil imports to
Africa's biggest economy, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, making it tough to switch suppliers.
"(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our
country," deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news
conference. "If there is any, it is very little."
The comments raised some eyebrows in the industry after
energy minister Dipuo Peters said only last week the country
would take until the end of May to formulate a plan for
replacing Iranian crude.
Her department was not immediately available for comment.
Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director at the South
African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA), said it was hard
to believe how Ebrahim's comments could be correct given what
the minister and her department said last week.
Earlier on Thursday, cabinet spokesman Jimmy Manyi said
Pretoria had not decided what to do about the U.S. request.
"There's no decision made one way or the other, but cabinet
is deliberating on Iran," he told a news conference.
South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries
that buy Iranian oil and could have been subject to U.S.
sanctions had it not significantly cut purchases.
Ebrahim said he did not agree with the U.S. move to impose
sanctions on countries that purchase Iranian oil. But Pretoria
was forced to abide by it due to the economic hit South Africa
would take if it did not comply.
"We don't have any choice in the matter," he said. As a
sovereign country, South Africa should be able to buy oil from
wherever it wants, Ebrahim added.
OIL REFINERS
The biggest buyer of Iranian crude in South Africa is Engen,
majority owned by Malaysia's national oil company Petronas
. The company could not be reached for comment.
Other refiners in South Africa include petrochemicals group
Sasol, BP, Shell, Total and
Chevron. BP and Chevron said in February they were not
sourcing any Iranian crude.
Sasol confirmed on Thursday it had found alternatives to the
Iranian product. The company said in January its oil unit was
procuring 12,000 barrels per day, or 20 percent of the crude
required by its Natref refinery, from Iran.
Sasol did not identify the new sources.
Some South African refineries are designed to treat
Iranian-type crude only, and refiners would have been
hard-pressed to replace those supplies with other products.
Any disruption in crude imports could further hit fuel
supplies in South Africa, already volatile because of strikes
and refinery problems.
Sasol is also in talks to divest its 50 percent stake in
Arya Sasol Polymer company, a joint venture with Pars
Petrochemical Company of Iran. The venture produces ethylene and
polyethylene, which are used in the production of plastics.