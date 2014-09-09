PRETORIA, Sept 9 South Africa is looking to resume oil imports from Iran, once its biggest supplier of crude, and hopes to resolve "sanction issues" that have blocked purchases within the next three months, its deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.

South Africa halted crude purchases from Iran in June 2012 because of Western pressure. South Africa bought around 68,000 barrels of oil per day from Iran in the month before exports halted, around a quarter of its crude oil needs.

The announcement by deputy South African foreign minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo came after more than a day of talks in Pretoria with her Iranian counterpart. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)