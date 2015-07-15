PRETORIA, July 15 South Africa is looking forward to resuming trade with Iran, including oil imports, after a nuclear deal was struck between Tehran and six majors powers, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"Of course if sanctions are lifted that's a win-win situation and South Africa will also benefit from that," Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said in response to a question about resuming oil imports from Iran.

Iran was once the biggest oil supplier to South Africa, which is Africa's second-biggest crude consumer, importing around 380,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Tendai Dube and Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)