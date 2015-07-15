PRETORIA, July 15 South Africa is looking
forward to resuming trade with Iran, including oil imports,
after a nuclear deal was struck between Tehran and six majors
powers, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"Of course if sanctions are lifted that's a win-win
situation and South Africa will also benefit from that," Maite
Nkoana-Mashabane said in response to a question about resuming
oil imports from Iran.
Iran was once the biggest oil supplier to South Africa,
which is Africa's second-biggest crude consumer, importing
around 380,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Tendai Dube and Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng)