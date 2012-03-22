JOHANNESBURG, March 22 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol has found alternative
supplies of crude oil to replace product coming from Iran, the
company said on Thursday.
Sasol said in January its oil unit was procuring 12,000
barrels per day, or 20 percent of the crude required by its
Natref refinery, from Iran.
"In view of recent developments regarding trade
restrictions, introduction of both petroleum and non-petroleum
sanctions and heightened military presence in the Straits of
Hormuz, Sasol Oil has sourced alternate suppliers to meet its
crude oil requirements," the company said in an emailed response
to questions.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)