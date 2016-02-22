JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will visit Iran on Sunday and Monday to "strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries" the presidency said on Monday without elaborating.

Pretoria is considering building an oil refinery that will process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and reduce its dependence on foreign companies.

South Africa's deputy president visited Iran in November to explore opportunities for co-operation in the energy sector. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)